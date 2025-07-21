Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 104,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $117.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $131.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.41.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

