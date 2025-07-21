Stephens Inc. AR Has $232,000 Holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Solventum were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Solventum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,631 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Solventum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,101,000 after purchasing an additional 176,201 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

