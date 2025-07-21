Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 633 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AECOM were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,196,000 after acquiring an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,680,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,305,000 after buying an additional 691,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AECOM by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,664,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 580,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,360,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,330,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $113.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.72. AECOM has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

