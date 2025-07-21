Stephens Inc. AR Sells 6,663 Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Neogen were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 44.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, Director James P. Tobin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,252.02. This trade represents a 36.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aashima Gupta bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,981.25. This trade represents a 270.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $380,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neogen from $6.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Neogen Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

