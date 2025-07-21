Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. Range Resources Corporation has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,197. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Roth Mkm raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

