Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Textron by 123.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 22.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $93.98.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Textron’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

