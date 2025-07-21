The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Holdings Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $72.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

