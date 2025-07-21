The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Position Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 733.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $66.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

