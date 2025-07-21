Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Raised by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,544,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,564,000 after buying an additional 4,977,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,195,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,654,000 after buying an additional 516,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,236,000 after buying an additional 560,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,720,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $209.29 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The company has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

