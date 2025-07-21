Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

In other news, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,758.67. The trade was a 34.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODG stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

