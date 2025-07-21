Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after buying an additional 2,792,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,754,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

