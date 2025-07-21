Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,363,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 787,319 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,249,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Trading Down 1.6%

UNIT opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $293.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.