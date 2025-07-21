Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,728 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.52.

NYSE:V opened at $348.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $643.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.02.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

