Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $112,506.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493.90. The trade was a 82.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Voya Financial stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

