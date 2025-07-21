Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Enzi Wealth increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

