Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $142.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABT. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $123.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.