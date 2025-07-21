Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

