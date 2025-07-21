WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,407 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIMI opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

