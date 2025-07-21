XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get XPO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPO by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,369,000 after purchasing an additional 425,678 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE XPO opened at $129.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.93. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.53.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.