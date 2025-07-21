Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

