23,526 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SARO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 5,524,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $150,828,732.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,292,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,481,482.60. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SARO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

