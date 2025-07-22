abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $145.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average of $128.25.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

