ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys £149.60 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2025

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOMGet Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 88 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($201.67).

ActiveOps Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 172.82 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 79.50 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.49).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ActiveOps from GBX 180 ($2.43) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AOM

About ActiveOps

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ActiveOps (LON:AOM)

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.