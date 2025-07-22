ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Buys £149.60 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 88 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($201.67).

ActiveOps Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 172.82 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.30 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 79.50 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 185 ($2.49).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ActiveOps from GBX 180 ($2.43) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

