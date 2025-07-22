ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ADTN opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 762.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

