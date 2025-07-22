Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

