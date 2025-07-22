Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $140.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $160.34 and last traded at $159.14. Approximately 14,278,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 41,702,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $254.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.20.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

