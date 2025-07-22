Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $192.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.73. Allstate has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $1,258,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.