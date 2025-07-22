Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 2.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $205.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $189.86 and last traded at $189.04. Approximately 17,406,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 32,127,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.06.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.22.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 3,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,335,000 after acquiring an additional 54,834 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

