Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter.
Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of PINE stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 180.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83.
Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,425.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINE
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.