AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of AMERISAFE worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

