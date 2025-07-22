Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 677.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

