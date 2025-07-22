Analysts Set AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Target Price at $45.34

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.34.

Several analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.40 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $1,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 545,595 shares in the company, valued at $19,450,461.75. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 305,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,107.28. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 184,250 shares of company stock worth $6,146,750 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 2.3%

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 7,033.22%. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

