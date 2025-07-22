Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) Target Price at C$6.67

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CIA shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

TSE:CIA opened at C$4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.39. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.29 and a 12 month high of C$6.90.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

