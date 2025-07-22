Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $29.44. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 3,084,801 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 55.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,331,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 182.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 976,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 631,128 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $7,455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $13,035,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

See Also

