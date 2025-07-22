ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 678,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 402,402 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 337,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after buying an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.72%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

