Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Position Lowered by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,109 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of ACHR opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

