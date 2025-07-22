Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,655 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DJT. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,630,000 after purchasing an additional 386,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,779.80. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $181,985.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $374,439.49. This trade represents a 32.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,725 in the last 90 days. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of DJT opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 4.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2,860.82%.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.