Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 326 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,676. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $218,836.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,491.40. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.