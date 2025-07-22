Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 68,322 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 25,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 853,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,806,490. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 40,420 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $606,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 419,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,340. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Rigetti Computing stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.43. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
