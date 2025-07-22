Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 91,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,577,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,298,431.20. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $208,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 119,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,554.92. The trade was a 9.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.40. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

