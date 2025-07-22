Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,762,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 227.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

