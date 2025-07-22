Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 113,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 228,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $5,832,671.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,093 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,835.22. This trade represents a 60.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 965,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,299. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YOU opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 115.09% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

