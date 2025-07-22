Arizona State Retirement System Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 755,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 101.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 809,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,138 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.42. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

