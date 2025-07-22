Arizona State Retirement System Has $598,000 Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794,047 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,709,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 440,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,777,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 156,252 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,497,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.