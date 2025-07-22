Arizona State Retirement System Has $793,000 Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,777,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,824,000 after buying an additional 379,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after buying an additional 116,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after buying an additional 82,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 780,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.