Arizona State Retirement System Has $796,000 Stock Position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 144.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after buying an additional 58,811 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 79,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

LAUR opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

