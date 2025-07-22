Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGS. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.89. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.62%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

