Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.