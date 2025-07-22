Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 11,200 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFAFree Report) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Informatica were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Informatica by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Informatica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 1,545.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 52.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2,451,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $403.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 391,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,809.85. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,788,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 382,005 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,120. This represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,708 shares of company stock worth $6,807,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

