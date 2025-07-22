Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,753 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AKR opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 500.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

